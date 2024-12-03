Independent TV
Showing now | Culture
00:59
Maura Higgins admits to kissing Pete Wicks as I’m A Celeb star opens up on dating Strictly star
I’m A Celebrity contestant Maura Higgins has admitted to kissing Strictly Come Dancing star Pete Wicks as she opened up about her dating life to fellow campmate GK Barry.
The former Love Island contestant spoke more at length about the former TOWIE star while doing some washing with her campmate in Monday night’s show (2 December).
Maura said: “People can date and not be in a relationship and take things slow without the whole media get involved.”
She added: “What’s the point in getting involved too soon when you just don’t know where it’s going to go?”
GK replied: “It’s hard to keep relationships under wraps in this industry.”
Maura then confessed: “We’ve already been papped tongues around each other’s necks and we had no idea.”
