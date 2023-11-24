Nella Rose’s friend ‘shocked’ by I’m A Celebrity’s Fred Sirieix clash

A friend of I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! contestant Nella Rose has said she is “shocked” by her outburst during her clash with fellow campmate.

The YouTube star clashed with First Dates star Fred Sirieix following a comment he made about her age.

Rose’s friend, TikTok star Grace Keeling, appeared on This Morning on Friday (24 November).

She said: “I was shocked when I saw it because I've never seen Nella like that. So I was thinking, 'Oh, no', but I do think she will redeem herself. Like last night's episode of the challenge, it looked like they were getting on again."