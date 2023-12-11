Nigel Farage boasts I’m A Celebrity is ‘biggest paycheck I’ve ever had’

Nigel Farage has claimed the payment he has received for appearing on I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! is the “biggest paycheck I’ve ever had”.

The former British politician, who finished third in this year’s show, appeared on Good Morning Britain on Monday (11 December).

Describing himself as the “most demonised human being in politics”, Mr Farage said he went into the jungle to show people what he is really like.

He said: “I had no other agenda other than to test myself.”

Host Susanna Reid interrupted him to question him on his reported £1.5 million payment for appearing on the show.

He replied: “Is this the biggest paycheck I’ve ever had? Yes, it is and what on earth is wrong with that?”