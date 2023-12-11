I'm A Celeb winner Sam Thompson fights back tears at message from Zara McDermott

I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! winner Sam Thompson fought back the tears when he was shown a video message from his partner Zara McDermott during a live interview.

The King of the Jungle was interviewed on ITV’s Lorraine show on Monday (11 December) when he was shown a surprise video message from his girlfriend.

Zara said: “I don’t think the word proud even cuts it anymore. The way you carried yourself in that jungle and made everyone feel so comfortable, you brought such a sparkle to that camp.”

Visibly emotional, the 31-year-old said: “That’s the sweetest thing, when you see something like that, that’s my little goose.”