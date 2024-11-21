Tulisa’s best friend makes public plea over I’m A Celeb star’s health battle

Tulisa Contostavlos’ best friend has made a plea to the public following the I’m A Celebrity star’s health battle.

The N-Dubz singer’s close friend Michelle McKenna opened up about her health battle and explained why the singer might look a little different, as she urges people to “be nice”.

Appearing on ITV’s Lorraine show on Wednesday (20 November), Ms McKenna said: “She has been suffeing alot with her face, she’s had Bell’s palsy and she’s also had to have operations to have cysts removed as well.

“Her whole face was drooping.”

When asked what her message to the public would be, Ms McKenna said: “Be nice, keep your mouth shut.”