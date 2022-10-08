I’m a Celebrity 2022 first-look trailer teases return to jungle

A short trailer for I’m a Celebrity 2022 has teased Ant and Dec’s return to the jungle.

The 10-second clip aired on ITV on Friday night (October 7), and featured hosts Ant and Dec flying over lush greenery in a helicopter, before their “luggage” is thrown out.

“Where’s our luggage going?” Dec asks, before Ant replies: “It’s beaten us there!”

The show’s famous theme then plays to close out the teaser.

I’m a Celebrity is expected to return in November.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.