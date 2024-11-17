Ant and Dec announce I’m A Celebrity ‘curveball’ ahead of first live show

I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! hosts Ant and Dec have teased a show “curveball” ahead of the 2024 launch.

The popular reality show returns to ITV on Sunday (17 November), with celebrities including Coleen Rooney, N-Dubz singer Tulisa and McFly star Danny Jones all confirmed for the Australian jungle.

Teasing the launch of the show today, hosts Ant and Dec shared a video for fans, after meeting five of the celebrities.

Dec said: “We’ve just met the celebs and it went very well.”

Ant adds: “They were a good bunch, they reacted very well.”

Dec teases: “We did throw a little curveball”, to which Ant replied: “It’s exciting”.