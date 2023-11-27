Independent TV
01:01
GMB compares what Nigel Farage said about Brexit on I’m a Celebrity to 2016 interview
Good Morning Britain compared Nigel Farage’s comments on Brexit during I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! with an interview he gave to the programme back in 2016.
Speaking to Fred Sirieix in the jungle over the weekend, the former UKIP leader defended the controversial Brexit bus claim that the NHS would get an extra £350m, and called leaving the EU a “liberation”.
Presenter Susanna Reid then recalled an interview GMB did with Farage on the day after the Brexit vote, where he called the £350m claim a “mistake” and distanced himself from the campaign.
After watching the two clips, Richard Madeley called them a “contrast”.
