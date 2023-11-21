I’m A Celebrity’s Marvin Humes serenades Jamie Lynn Spears as she takes a bath

JLS star Marvin Humes serenaded I’m A Celebrity campmate Jamie Lynn Spears to cheer her up following a difficult day in the jungle.

The actress, 32, was in tears as she talked about missing her children.

In a bid to cheer her up, Made In Chelsea star Sam Thompson offered to run her a bath. He was then joined by Humes, 38, who burst into an impromptu but soulful performance of Let Me Love You by Mario.

Recalling the moment, presenters Ant and Dec described the scene as a “renaissance painting”.