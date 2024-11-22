Coleen Rooney reveals how Wayne keeps romance alive in 16-year marriage

Coleen Rooney has opened up on how her husband Wayne made romantic gestures to her while he was away playing football.

The I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! contestant told fellow campmate GK Barry how the former footballer used to write poems for her on hotel stationery.

The couple married in 2008 and share four children together.

Speaking on Thursday's (21 November) episode of the ITV show, GK Barry reacted to Coleen's admission and said: “Never did I ever think that Wayne Rooney had it in him to write a love poem."