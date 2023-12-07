Danielle Harold shares how Jamie Oliver was behind life-changing Eastenders role

I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here's Danielle Harold shared how Jamie Oliver helped her get her big break on Eastenders as a 16-year-old.

The actor, 31, appeared as Lola Pearce on the BBC soap opera.

Speaking to campmates on Thursday, 7 December, Harold revealed that getting a call from the chef himself to take part in the Jamie's Dream School TV show in 2011 led to her audition and ultimately changed her life.

Harold said she won a scholarship which then led to a call from an agent about the soap.