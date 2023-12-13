Grace Dent admits feeling ‘lack of control’ on I’m a Celeb

Grace Dent admitted I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! made her feel like she had a "lack of control," and described leaving the show as her "greatest regret."

ITV said that Dent left the show on “medical grounds” after fans noticed she looked visibly upset during her final episodes.

In an interview on the I'm a Celebrity 2023 Coming Out show broadcast on Wednesday (13 December) the restaurant critic described how there was "no place to hide" in the jungle.

"And you're in there with people who under normal circumstances you wouldn't share a sleeping space with," she added.