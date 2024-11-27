Oti Mabuse opens up on pain of not holding her premature daughter

I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! contestant Oti Mabuse recalled the "hell" she experienced as she was unable to hold her newborn premature daughter.

The former Strictly Come Dancing professional, 34, opened up on the Reverend Richard Coles on the Tuesday edition (26 November) of the ITV show.

Mabuse recalled that her daughter was kept in a neonatal incubator, and she had to use her voice to connect with her newborn instead of touching her.

"It's hell to be in the hospital, to hear those sounds, to not see your baby's eyes for a week, it's hell to constantly look for advice from the doctors," she told Coles.