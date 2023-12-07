Tony Bellew opens up on meeting Sylvester Stallone for first time

Tony Bellew opened up on what it was like to meet Sylvester Stallone for the first time after he got his acting break during Thursday’s (7 December) episode of I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!.

The former boxer, 41, starred as “Pretty” Ricky Conlan in the Rocky spin-off films Creed and Creed III.

When asked what it was like to meet the iconic Rocky star for the first time, Bellew told Marvin Humes the actor told him “Call me Sly.”

Bellew also recalled that Stallone was “sitting there reciting poetry to the screen test.”