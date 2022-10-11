Industry is ‘really addictive television’

Independent TV’s Jacob Stolworthy praises “gripping and addictive” HBO banking drama Industry, saying that “it really lends itself to the binging model” of television.

Mickey Down and Konrad Kay’s series follows a group of young graduates competing for positions at Pierpoint & Co, a prestigious investment bank in London.

Jacob credits the showrunners’ experience working in finance for the show’s realistic portrayal of the cut-throat world of investment banking, but adds that they’re also “really good at writing TV”.

