Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Independent TV

Showing now | Culture

Industry and This England | Binge or Bin

11:14

Independent TV | 1665162663

Industry and This England | Binge or Bin

This week on Binge or Bin, we look at HBO banking drama Industry, Sky’s six-part docudrama This England, as well as two hidden TV gems.

Join Independent TV’s Jacob Stolworthy and Annabel Nugent for Binge or Bin - your essential guide to what’s BINGE-worthy and what’s BIN-worthy on Now TV, HBO, BBC iPlayer and more.

Will the second season of the gripping banking drama live up to its masterly season one finale? Does Kenneth Branagh accurately portray a blustering and incompetant Boris Johnson in Michael Winterbottom’s Covid drama?

Find out in this week’s Binge or Bin.

Up next

01:00

Rachel Riley stifles laughter on Channel 4 as Countdown board displays NSFW word

00:36

TJ Miller says he won’t work with Ryan Reynolds again as he ‘changed’ after Deadpool

01:01

Kanye West says ‘demonic’ media tries to ‘genocide the Black race’ by promoting obesity

00:56

Harry Potter star Tom Felton recalls stern scolding from Alan Rickman

Editor's Picks

02:30

What are energy blackouts and why might they happen this winter?

00:56

Thailand prime minister visits scene of mass shooting at daycare centre

01:52

Nurses to vote on strike in first ever UK-wide ballot

00:46

Kevin Spacey on trial in New York City over sexual assault lawsuit

More Editor's Picks

01:55

How will the October rail strikes affect passengers?

00:38

Aftermath of Thailand daycare centre shooting which left at least 34 dead

03:13

Coup, chaos and conflict: What we learned from Tory party conference

01:50

Liz Truss speaks at party conference amid Tory turmoil

News

01:38

Man dies after being shot in Derby police station car park

00:45

Conor Burns sacked from government following a complaint of ‘serious misconduct’

00:27

Nicola Sturgeon responds to JK Rowling calling her a ‘destroyer of women’s rights’

01:39

Mourners pay tribute to victims of Thailand mass shooting

More News

01:19

Heartwarming moment Ukrainian woman reunited with missing dog

01:10

Attendance at Prague summit 'not about moving closer to Europe," Liz Truss says

00:54

Tory climate minister refuses to rule out winter blackouts amid energy crisis

00:59

Nadhim Zahawi laughed at for using Putin to deflect questions on mini-budget

US News

01:40

First Native American woman in space among SpaceX crew successfully docked at ISS

03:00

Las Vegas mass stabbing kills at least two with several injured

01:04

Massive dust storm blankets parts of California

00:26

Ebola outbreak: US airports to screen travellers from Uganda

More US News

01:33

Joe Biden explains why he is pardoning low-level marijuana convictions

00:46

Kevin Spacey on trial in New York City over sexual assault lawsuit

01:03

Alex Jones’s lawyer claims Infowars founder is ‘mad prophet’ like George Orwell or Margaret Atwood

01:41

Judge tells off Alex Jones’s lawyer for ‘personal attacks’ in closing statements

Behind The Headlines

12:18

My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights | Behind The Headlines

11:51

Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite | Behind The Headlines

09:03

The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland | Behind The Headlines

13:07

The war in Ukraine | Behind The Headlines

More Behind The Headlines

13:45

The fall of Kabul | Behind The Headlines

11:39

What's behind the Channel crossing 'crisis'? | Behind The Headlines

04:55

The fight at the heart of America's opioid crisis | Behind The Headlines

11:44

Will Partygate be the end of Boris Johnson? | Behind The Headlines

On The Ground

17:28

The Missing: The Ukrainians abducted in Putin’s war

10:41

Ukraine’s broken fields: The grain crisis threatening the world’s food supply | On The Ground

11:23

Surviving Mariupol: The deadliest city in Ukraine | On The Ground

08:25

Supreme Court’s decision on abortion rights reveals America’s division | On The Ground

More On The Ground

13:26

Documentary: The true horror of Russia’s war in Ukraine | On The Ground

09:29

Lebanon’s ‘orchestrated’ financial crisis bringing poverty to the middle classes | On The Ground

05:47

The civilians defending Ukraine | On The Ground

07:02

The desperate road out of Ukraine | On The Ground

Sport

01:34

‘A difficult day’: Hearn disappointed after Benn v Eubank Jr fight postponed

01:47

Megan Rapinoe reacts to abuse scandal that has rocked US football: ‘It’s been difficult’

01:42

F1 Japanese Grand Prix: A lap of the Suzuka International Racing Course

00:30

Father who helped son Derek Redmond cross finish line at 1992 Olympics dies aged 81

More Sport

01:08

Manchester City: Pep Guardiola addresses speculation over Erling Haaland release clause

00:35

Reece James: Graham Potter hails right-back’s potential as ‘beyond the sky’

01:42

World Cup: Ukraine joins Spain and Portugal bid to host tournament in 2030

00:41

Conor Benn insists he’s ‘clean’ and Chris Eubank Jr fight can go ahead

Climate

01:05

Biden says Hurricane Ian ‘ends discussion’ over climate change as DeSantis looks on

00:31

Climate protester explains Waterloo Bridge blockade while being carried off by police

01:11

Activists demand cost-of-living and climate action during protest on Waterloo Bridge

05:08

What is extreme weather? | Decomplicated

More Climate

01:43

Flooding inundates Key West as Hurricane Ian strengthens to category 4 storm

01:24

Design for ‘game-changing’ 100 per cent electric ‘flying ferry’ unveiled

00:23

Car swept away by gushing floodwaters in Pakistan

01:06

Philippines residents wade through floodwater in wake of Typhoon Noru

Decomplicated

05:08

What is extreme weather? | Decomplicated

05:26

What is inflation? | Decomplicated

05:27

What are electric vehicles? | Decomplicated

06:49

What are monarchies? | Decomplicated

More Decomplicated

04:57

What are cryptocurrencies? | Decomplicated

06:04

What are NFTs? | Decomplicated

Premier League

01:02

Arsenal: Mikel Arteta suggests new deals for young stars are being lined up

01:13

Man City v Man United : ‘We were not brave enough’ says Erik ten Hag after loss

00:59

Marcus Rashford's upturn in form down to 'personal happiness', Erik ten Hag says

01:18

Manchester City: Erling Haaland has potential to be club great, says Pep Guardiola

More Premier League

01:01

Premier League: Tuchel says Chelsea side was ‘not tough enough’ after defeat to Southampton

00:47

Liverpool v Bournemouth: Jurgen Klopp hails ‘perfect afternoon’ after 9-0 victory

01:21

Man United v Southampton: Everything you need to know ahead of the match

01:22

Man United's Erik ten Hag reacts to 1-0 win against Southampton

Binge or Bin

11:16

The Bear and Am I Being Unreasonable? | Binge or Bin

11:25

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power | Binge or Bin

10:18

House of the Dragon | Binge or Bin

10:33

Better Call Saul and The Resort | Binge or Bin

More Binge or Bin

10:25

Under the Banner of Heaven and Maryland | Binge or Bin

10:29

Black Bird and Resident Evil | Binge or Bin

10:30

The Lazarus Project and The Terminal List | Binge or Bin

10:02

For All Mankind and Love Island | Binge or Bin

Music Box

06:55

Music Box Session #66: Quarry

09:24

Music Box Session #65: Santino Le Saint

09:18

Music Box Session #64: Jake Whiskin

10:44

Music Box Session #63: Meet Me At The Altar

More Music Box

09:29

Music Box Session #62: Eliza Shaddad

10:30

Music Box Session #61: Holly Humberstone

10:33

Music Box Session #60: Mysie

09:43

Music Box Session #59: Benjamin Francis Leftwich

Millennial Love

43:51

Comedian Jack Barry on threesomes, lockdown sex, and why monogamy is outdated

01:11

Comedian Jack Barry on why ‘monogamy is outdated’

00:41

Comedy circuit ‘ripe for abuse’, says comedian Jack Barry

01:16

Beam Me Up Softboi’s Iona David explains the cycle of online dating

More Millennial Love

01:13

How softbois show signs of emotional abuse on dating apps

35:48

Beam Me Up Softboi’s Iona David examines the different types of softbois on dating apps

00:50

Love Island’s Amber Gill says coming out shouldn’t be a ‘big deal’

00:38

Amber Gill says she faced ‘insane pressure’ after leaving Love Island

Lifestyle

00:38

Amanda Holden pops champagne on top of UK’s highest mountain Ben Nevis

00:53

Clever dog rearranges furniture and makes herself perfect double bed

00:56

EastEnders star Sam Womack thanks fans for support after breast cancer diagnosis

00:21

Kate Garraway says husband Derek is still ‘very damaged’ from Covid

More Lifestyle

02:06

‘Miracle’ rare baby red panda gets first health check

02:20

Vet reveals five dog breeds he wouldn’t have as a pet

00:26

Protester tells Princess of Wales ‘Ireland belongs to the Irish’ during Belfast trip

01:21

Kourtney Kardashian says she’s ‘so into’ her ‘thicker’ post-IVF body

IndyBest

01:24

Tips on how to get the most from Amazon’s Prime Day | IndyBest

06:15

Why get a Chromebook and which one is right for you? | IndyBest Reviews

04:29

Tinted moisturisers: What is it and how to choose the best one | IndyBest Reviews

04:15

How to choose the right air fryer for you | IndyBest Reviews

More IndyBest

04:16

How to choose the right electric toothbrush for you | IndyBest Reviews

05:17

How to choose a cordless vacuum cleaner: From Samsung to Shark | IndyBest Reviews

01:40

Black Friday 2021: How to get the best deals this year | IndyBest Guide

04:51

Which Nintendo Switch is right for you? | IndyBest Reviews

AlUla

02:08

Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla

02:00

Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia

02:10

Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard

01:51

Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla

More AlUla

02:07

Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla

02:00

Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia

02:09

Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard

01:00:15

How AlUla’s sustainability plan will stand the test of time - webinar

Saudi Green Initiative

01:37

A rare road trip through Saudi Arabia’s landscape

01:01

Why mangroves are indispensable to Saudi Arabia’s future

01:09

Saudi Green Initiative London Summit: Highlights from a day of climate talks

01:00

Artist describes using recycled materials for exhibitions

More Saudi Green Initiative

01:14

Seizing moment 'fundamental' to finding nature-based solutions to carbon capture, says conservationist

01:44

Saudi Arabia’s environment will be ‘totally different’ in future, says wildlife leader

00:54

Saudi leaders are embracing ‘unappreciated’ ways of facing climate crisis, says researcher

00:44

Saudi Green Initiative is 'new frontier' for innovation, says developer

SGI Day 1 - Partner Content

00:00

Watch in full: Day one of the Saudi Green Initiative Forum

00:50

Goal for Saudi Arabia to become ‘pioneers’ in clean energy, says minister

01:14

Saudi Arabia wants to be ‘held accountable’ for climate promises, says energy minister

02:28

Neom CEO says team working 'day and night' to create sustainable city

More SGI Day 1 - Partner Content

01:06

AlUla heritage developer says there is ‘no competition’ between nature and economy

01:14

Saudi Arabia plans to achieve net-zero emissions by 2060

01:26

Saudi's sustainability plan is not a 'shot in the dark', says energy minister

00:50

Talent pool behind Saudi energy ministry is ‘remarkable’, says energy forum CEO

SGI Day 2 - Partner Content

02:07

Sustainability is a 'guiding principle', says Al Soudah development CEO

01:00

Change ‘does not scare’ young people in Saudi Arabia, says policy officer

01:35

Sustainability musician AY Yong performs Creep Creep at the Saudi Green Initiative

02:25

The way Saudi Arabia is 'moving on' is 'extraordinary', says photographer David Chancellor

More SGI Day 2 - Partner Content

00:42

Red Sea project will be a ‘top destination’ for divers, says content creator

00:58

Online tree planting service highlighted at Saudi Green Initiative conference

00:39

Saudi research associate says climate action is being taken seriously ‘at governing level’

01:16

Senior policy analyst says Saudi energy ministry ‘values diversity’

SGI Day 3 - Partner Content

00:00

Watch in full: World leaders attend the Middle East Green Initiative in Riyadh

00:51

Saudi Crown Prince says Kingdom is entering a ‘green era’

01:24

Paris climate agreement not enough to steady temperature rise, says John Kerry

01:21

World has been in ‘self-denial’ about climate crisis, says Pakistan PM

More SGI Day 3 - Partner Content

01:27

Meeting on climate change a decade ago ‘unthinkable’, says UK representative

01:00

Climate crisis is the most urgent challenge of our time, says Jordan Crown Prince

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in