Kate Winslet ‘fine’ and set to return to film shoot after Croatia hospital trip

Kate Winslet is “fine” and ready to return to work after a hospital visit following a mishap while filming in Croatia.

The actress was shooting the historical drama film Lee when an on-set accident led to her being taken to a nearby medical facility.

“Kate slipped and was taken to hospital as a precautionary measure required by the production,” her representatives said.

“She is fine and will be filming, as planned, this week.”

Winslet will appear alongside Marion Cotillard, Jude Law, Andrea Riseborough and Josh O’Connor in Lee.

