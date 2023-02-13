Dawn French relaxes on holiday with ‘boyfriend Idris Elba’

Dawn French is soaking up the sun on holiday with her “boyfriend Idris Elba”.

The pair have a long-running joke in which the 65-year-old comedian often claims she is in a romantic relationship with the Luther actor.

In her latest Instagram post, French jokes that she is relaxing abroad with Elba.

“He’s doing that thing that boys do. That windmill dance with their down belows. Stop it!” she says.

“We’re away on holiday together and honestly he doesn’t want me doing anything else but spending time with him.”