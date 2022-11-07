Olivia Attwood quits I’m a Celeb after just one day in the jungle

Olivia Attwood has left ITV’s I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here after just 24 hours on the show.

The 31-year-old, who was aLove Island finalist in 2017, was forced to withdraw due to a medical matter.

ITV toldThe Independent that left the series “as a precautionary measure” in order to “undergo some medical checks.”

“She has been absolutely brilliant and she’ll be very much missed on the show,” an ITV spokesperson said.

It’s not yet known if a new celebrity will be sent in to replace Ms Attwood for the rest of the season.

