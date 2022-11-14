Independent TV
Showing now | Culture
01:01
Olivia Attwood explains why she left I’m a Celebrity after just 24 hours in jungle
Olivia Attwood has explained why she left I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! after just 24 hours in the jungle.
Discussing her ordeal, the reality star said she failed a number of routine medical checks with low iron, potassium and sodium levels, and was showing that she was anaemic.
Once she was initially tested in camp, Attwood was taken to A&E to repeat the tests - which came back with normal readings.
She was then forced to abandon her jungle experience on advice from I’m a Celebrity’s medical team.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Up next
01:41
Former One Direction star Louis Tomlinson cancels signing sessions after breaking arm
00:49
Eurovision star Sam Ryder sings CBeebies bedtime story about showing ‘true colours’
01:23
Stormzy beams after taking selfie with Taylor Swift at MTV EMAs: ‘So happy’
00:31
First look: Matt Hancock covered in insects as he searches for keys in sixth I’m a Celeb bushtucker trial
02:04
Levison Wood’s five hopes for the future following Cop27
04:49
Cop27 and the climate emergency | You Ask The Questions
01:20
Cop27: India to announce long-term strategy to slash emissions
01:31
Istanbul explosion: At least six killed and 53 injured in city centre blast
01:07
Remembrance Sunday 2022: Key moments from King Charles’ first service as monarch
00:20
CCTV footage shows moment blast struck central street of Istanbul
00:48
King Charles appears emotional during Remembrance Sunday's two-minute silence
00:38
Pedestrians run away after deadly explosion rocks street in Istanbul
00:25
Man who lived in Paris airport for 18 years and inspired The Terminal dies
01:10
Rishi Sunak to ‘unequivocally condemn’ Russia’s war in Ukraine at G20 summit
00:46
Kherson withdrawal is ‘the beginning of the end for Putin’, says former Russian PM
00:42
Just Stop Oil throw orange paint over offices of Barclays and Shell in Aberdeen
00:30
Russian zookeeper appears to steal raccoon from Ukrainian zoo as troops flee Kherson
00:22
Roaring water spills over dam after heavy rainfall in New South Wales
00:23
Zelensky hails freedom in Kherson during surprise visit to recaptured city
00:26
Joe Biden and Xi Jinping shake hands ahead of G20 meeting
00:26
Joe Biden and Xi Jinping shake hands ahead of G20 meeting
01:00
Nancy Pelosi says Republicans’ reaction to attack on her husband was ‘disgraceful’
00:52
Rockefeller Christmas tree arrives in New York
00:46
Biden ‘incredibly pleased’ with voter turnout as Democrats retain control of Senate
12:18
My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights | Behind The Headlines
11:51
Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite | Behind The Headlines
09:03
The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland | Behind The Headlines
13:07
The war in Ukraine | Behind The Headlines
17:28
The Missing: The Ukrainians abducted in Putin’s war
10:41
Ukraine’s broken fields: The grain crisis threatening the world’s food supply | On The Ground
11:23
Surviving Mariupol: The deadliest city in Ukraine | On The Ground
08:25
Supreme Court’s decision on abortion rights reveals America’s division | On The Ground
01:17
‘Zero’ progress at Manchester United since Alex Ferguson left, Cristiano Ronaldo tells Piers Morgan
00:30
Cristiano Ronaldo tells Piers Morgan he feels ‘betrayed’ by Manchester United
00:23
England cricket team celebrate as they beat Pakistan to claim T20 World Cup
00:47
Mikel Arteta urges Arsenal not to focus World Cup
00:41
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola gearing up for ‘tough’ Brentford clash
01:25
Erik ten Hag urges Alejandro Garnacho to keep working to win Man United first team spot
01:21
Michael Schumacher’s F1 car auctioned for record $14.9m
00:55
Artist paints personalised mural for Arsenal star Oleksandr Zinchenko’s home gym
01:20
Cop27: India to announce long-term strategy to slash emissions
02:04
Levison Wood’s five hopes for the future following Cop27
04:49
Cop27 and the climate emergency | You Ask The Questions
01:03
UN secretary-general tells Cop27: ‘We are on a highway to climate hell’
03:51
What is Black History Month? | Decomplicated
05:08
What is extreme weather? | Decomplicated
05:26
What is inflation? | Decomplicated
05:27
What are electric vehicles? | Decomplicated
01:08
Man United: Erik ten Hag praises ‘resilient’ Marcus Rashford after forward scores 100th goal for club
01:03
Erik ten Hag says he can’t speed up Manchester United’s progress
00:47
Man United's Erik ten Hag vows to 'correct' players doing skills for the sake of it
01:46
Man United’s Erik ten Hag will ‘deal with’ Ronaldo after player ‘stormed off’ pitch
00:50
Tottenham's growing list of injuries a concern for Conte
01:02
Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool's title hopes are over after defeat at Arsenal
01:02
Arsenal: Mikel Arteta suggests new deals for young stars are being lined up
01:13
Man City v Man United : ‘We were not brave enough’ says Erik ten Hag after loss
10:48
The White Lotus & Blockbuster | Binge or Bin
03:26
The White Lotus has 'done it again' with 'fresh' second season
03:00
Blockbuster has ‘promise’ but feels ‘padded out’
12:34
The Watcher & Somewhere Boy | Binge or Bin
06:55
Music Box Session #66: Quarry
09:24
Music Box Session #65: Santino Le Saint
09:18
Music Box Session #64: Jake Whiskin
10:44
Music Box Session #63: Meet Me At The Altar
44:20
Adult filmmaker Vex Ashley on feminist porn, sex work and the female gaze
01:10
Adult filmmaker Vex Ashley says porn can be as creative as literature and film
01:21
Porn director and actor Vex Ashley explains the reality of sex work
28:36
Celebrity psychic Chris Riley shares what a reading could do for your relationship
01:30
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos donates $100m to charities chosen by Dolly Parton
01:43
Leonardo DiCaprio throws star-studded party to celebrate 48th birthday
01:43
Taylor Lautner and wife both become Taylor Lautner after marriage
02:00
Rats ‘bop’ to music demonstrating rhythm and harmony
01:24
Tips on how to get the most from Amazon’s Prime Day | IndyBest
06:15
Why get a Chromebook and which one is right for you? | IndyBest Reviews
04:29
Tinted moisturisers: What is it and how to choose the best one | IndyBest Reviews
04:15
How to choose the right air fryer for you | IndyBest Reviews
04:16
How to choose the right electric toothbrush for you | IndyBest Reviews
05:17
How to choose a cordless vacuum cleaner: From Samsung to Shark | IndyBest Reviews
01:40
Black Friday 2021: How to get the best deals this year | IndyBest Guide
04:51
Which Nintendo Switch is right for you? | IndyBest Reviews
02:08
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:10
Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard
01:51
Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla
02:07
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:09
Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard
01:00:15
How AlUla’s sustainability plan will stand the test of time - webinar
04:29:59
Watch in full: World leaders arrive in Sharm el-Sheikh for day two of the SGI Forum 2022
04:39:48
Watch in full: World leaders gather in Sharm el-Sheikh for day one of the Saudi Green Initiative Forum
01:17
Saudi government doesn’t ‘pay lip service’ on climate action, says princess
00:36