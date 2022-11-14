Olivia Attwood explains why she left I’m a Celebrity after just 24 hours in jungle

Olivia Attwood has explained why she left I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! after just 24 hours in the jungle.

Discussing her ordeal, the reality star said she failed a number of routine medical checks with low iron, potassium and sodium levels, and was showing that she was anaemic.

Once she was initially tested in camp, Attwood was taken to A&E to repeat the tests - which came back with normal readings.

She was then forced to abandon her jungle experience on advice from I’m a Celebrity’s medical team.

