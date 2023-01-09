Love Island: Full line-up of season nine’s Islanders revealed

ITV has revealed the full line-up of contestants who will star on season nine of Love Island.

Among those heading to the villa for the winter edition of the hit dating show will be the show’s first-ever partially sighted Islander.

Essex boy Ron Hall, 25, was blinded in one eye in a football injury when he was eight years old.

He will joined by Will Young - not the singer but a 23-year-old farmer from Buckinghamshire.

Former James Bond actress Olivia Hawkins and Liverpool influencer Tanya Manhenga are two of the girls packing their bags for some winter sun.

