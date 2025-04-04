Jack Black surprises Tanner from Love On The Spectrum in heartwarming moment

Netflix’s Love On The Spectrum star Tanner Smith has fulfilled his life goal to meet Jack Black in a surprise encounter on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Thursday, 3 April.

Previously when Smith appeared on the show, the School of Rock actor sent him a personalised video message.

Black did the same again this week, but with a twist — he was secretly waiting backstage.

Smith was delighted with the surprise, telling Black: “Jack, I'm glad to finally meet you,” as the pair hugged.