Jada Pinkett Smith opens up on mental health struggles

**_If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offer support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch._**

Jada Pinkett Smith has opened up about her mental health struggles in a bid to help others.

The actress spoke of a mental health “crisis” as she opened up about help available in Jewel’s Not Alone Challenge, raising awareness of mental health support.

Suicide rates have spiked in the US by 170 percent, while 70 percent of Americans are dealing with an untreated mental health condition

In a video posted on Thursday (14 December), the 52-year-old said: “During my own mental health wellness journey, I’ve seen how scarce resources can be and how many of our communities are facing a mental health crisis.”