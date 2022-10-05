James Bond 60th anniversary: Producers refute casting rumours

James Bond producers have addressed speculation surrounding who will be cast in the titular role for future films.

Michael G Wilson has previously suggested that the character will be played by a "thirty-something."

"We have a lot of work to do before we start looking for casting the role. We have to reboot the whole series, we have to think about what the storyline is going to be and the trajectory," Barbara Broccoli said.

