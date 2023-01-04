James Corden explains why he is leaving The Late Late Show

James Corden has revealed the conversation with his son that led to his decision to leave The Late Late Show.

The actor recalled a moment where his son, Max, was absolutely gutted that his father was leaving to work, again, on a Sunday.

He told Drew Barrymore that after he walked away from the chat with the then-10-year-old, he came to a revelation.

"Best case scenario, we have six more summers where Max even remotely wants to be around us, and I cannot waste another one," he said.

