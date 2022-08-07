John Leguizamo clarifies criticism of James Franco playing Fidel Castro in new film

John Leguizamo has clarified his criticism of James Franco playing Fidel Castro in an upcoming biopic, after previously suggesting the casting is “f’d up”.

Hollywood actor Franco is set to star as the Cuban leader in Miguel Bardem’s independent film Alina of Cuba.

“Look, I got no problem with James Franco okay,” Leguizamo said, before discussing his own experiences in the film industry.

“I grew up in an era where Latin people couldn’t play Latin people on film... the era where they told you to change your name, to stay out of the sun.”

