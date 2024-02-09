Watch: James May takes up acting role on Bengali TV

Watch as James May quotes poet William Wordsworth during a guest appearance on a Bengali soap.

The former Top Gear host featured in the drama, Yuganayak Swami Vivekananda, as part of his newly released three-part series James May: Our Man in India.

In a now-viral clip, which aired back in 2023, May can be seen discussing Wordsworth’s famous poem “I Wandered Lonely as a Cloud” as he plays the role of a sharply dressed professor.

James May: Our Man in India was released on Amazon Prime Video on 5 January.