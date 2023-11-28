Jamie Lynn Spears reveals unusual item Britney requested for Vegas residency

Jamie Lynn Spears told her I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! campmates about her sister Britney's unusual request on her rider for her Las Vegas residency between 2013 and 2017.

As Sam Thompson told Jamie Lynn what he thought her life was like back home, she revealed the special dietary request Britney made for the shows.

"My sister and all of us, we love crawfish so much, but she [Britney] only wanted the good crawfish... the company in Louisiana would have them overnighted in a box for her," Jamie Lynn said.

"[She'd be] eating crawfish in the Elton John suite."