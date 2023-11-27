Watch the emotional moment Jamie Lynn Spears opens up on watching her daughter almost die after an ATV accident.

She spoke candidly about eldest daughter Maddie’s near-death experience, on Monday night’s installment of I’m a Celebrity (27 November).

She crashed the vehicle into a pond and was submerged in the water, getting trapped in the safety netting too.

“I was sitting in the rocks after I’d thrown up on myself and everything, because of the adrenaline. And then I heard her (Spears’ mother-in-law) call my mom and say: ‘Lynne, we’ve lost Maddie’.” Spears told her campmates.