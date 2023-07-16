Jane Birkin: Singer, actor and inspiration behind iconic Birkin bag dies aged 76

English-French singer Jane Birkin has passed away at the age of 76, French media has reported.

It's thought she was found at her home by her caregiver, as described by BFMTV.

Starting out as an actor, Birkin was famed for her relationship both on and off the screen with Serge Gainsbourg.

She later went into the music business, and was still performing concerts in late 2022.

In 1984, Birkin became the muse behind luxury fashion house Hermès' most iconic bag - some of which go for hundreds of thousands of pounds.

“We will never forget her songs, her laughter or her incomparable accent that have always accompanied us,” wrote Anne Hidalgo, the mayor of Paris.