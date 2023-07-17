Moment country singer Jason Aldean runs off stage after suffering heat stroke

Country musician Jason Aldean ran off stage while performing in Connecticut on Saturday, 15 July.

The “Crazy Town” singer was mid-way through a gig at the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford when he appeared visibly distressed.

Aldean left the stage and did not return.

The concert is now due to be rescheduled, the venue said in a statement thanking fans for their well wishes for Aldean.

“A rep has confirmed he is now doing well after experiencing heat stroke during last night’s performance,” Xfinity Theatre said.