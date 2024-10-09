Jason Manford’s hilarious revenge on audience member’s partner over pre-show argument

Jason Manford took revenge on an audience member’s partner over a pre-show argument.

The comedian spotted an empty seat in the front row of his show at Wakefield Theatre Royal at the weekend.

When he asked the woman, named Sophie, in the audience why the seat was empty, she explained how she had had a row with her partner Johnny, who had decided not to attend.

Manford decided to try and smooth things over between the couple and called Johnny on his phone to convince him to change his mind.

Johnny later turned up and was welcomed on stage by the comedian.