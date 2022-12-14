Jay Leno has described the moment his face caught on fire in an incident that left him with severe burns.

The iconic comedian was injured when one of his vintage cars caught fire in his Los Angeles garage last month.

“The fuel line was caught, so I was underneath it,” Leno revealed.

“Suddenly... boom, I got a face full of gas. And then, the pilot light jumped and my face caught on fire.”

Leno’s longtime friend, who was present at the time, says the comedian’s face was “engulfed” by a wall of fire.

