Friends co-stars Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer have reunited on screen for a new Uber Eats Super Bowl commercial.

The advert begins with Aniston, 54, on set before she receives a delivery from Uber Eats.

Later, it cuts to Schwimmer, 57, approaching Aniston on a movie set and attempting to hug her, but she acts like she doesn’t know who he is.

Aniston played Rachel Green in the hit sitcom, while Schwimmer played her on-again-off-again boyfriend Ross Geller.

The pair appeared in the popular show together from 1994 to 2004.