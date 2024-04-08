Jennifer Aniston calls Paul Rudd an ‘ageless freak’ in funny birthday post

Jennifer Aniston branded her co-star and friend Paul Rudd an “ageless freak” in a funny Instagram post celebrating the actor’s birthday.

The Friends star shared a clip from the 2012 Wanderlust film they starred alongside one another on Sunday (7 April), to mark Rudd’s 55th birthday.

Aniston captioned the post: "Happy Birthday Paul Rudd, I love you, you ageless freak!"

In addition to Wanderlust, the actors have appeared side by side in several projects including the 1998 movie The Newton Boys and the hit sitcom Friends from 2002 to 2004.