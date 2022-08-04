Jennifer Coolidge, who played the iconic role of “Stiffler’s mom” in the American Pie movies, has revealed that she got a lot of “sexual action” from her “MILF” role.

Speaking with Vanity Fair, Coolidge said she “got lots of play out of being a ‘milf’,” adding there were “so many benefits to doing that movie.”

“I mean, there would be like, 200 people that I never would have slept with,” Coolidge shared.

The 60-year-old is also known for her performances in Legally Blonde, A Cinderella Story, and Promising Young Woman.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.