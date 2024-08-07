Jennifer Garner has given fans a glimpse of the gruelling workout she underwent to play the role of Elektra Natchios in the new Deadpool and Wolverine film.

The actress, who reprises her role after nearly 20 years, feared she was “fit, but not Marvel fit”, so embarked on a mammoth fitness regime, training multiple times a day with her stunt double.

The 52-year-old shared some of her workouts in a video she posted to her Instagram page on Monday (5 August).

From skipping and running to weight training and swimming, the American actress has done it all.