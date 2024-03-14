First look: Jennifer Lopez stars in new Netflix sci-fi movie Atlas

The first trailer for Jennifer Lopez’s new sci-fi adventure film Atlas has been shared ahead of its full release.

The film follows the story of a data analyst with a deep distrust of artificial intelligence, who joins a mission to capture a renegade robot.

However, when her plans go awry, her only hope of saving the future of humanity from AI is to trust it.

Lopez stars alongside Simu Liu, Abraham Poppola and Sterling K. Brown in the film directed by Brad Peyton

The movie debuts on Netflix on May 24.