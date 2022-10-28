Jerry Lee Lewis, rock ‘n’ roll legend, dies aged 87

Jerry Lee Lewis, the rock’n’roll pioneer behind the 1957 hit “Great Balls of Fire,” has died aged 87.

According to the Associated Press, the musician passed away at his home in Memphis, Tennessee, following premature reports of his death earlier this week.

In a statement, the musician’s team described him as: “perhaps the last true, great icon of the birth of rock ‘n’ roll, whose marriage of blues, gospel, country, honky-tonk and raw, pounding stage performances so threatened a young Elvis Presley that it made him cry.”

