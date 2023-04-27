Jerry Springer’s most controversial moments

In its 25 years on air, The Jerry Springer Show saw some outrageous moments.

The talk show ran for 27 series, and has since been criticised for some of its 5,000 episodes - including giving airtime to white supremacists, transphobia, and misogyny.

In some episodes, violent outbursts and physical fights broke out between guests.

The Independent takes a look back on the show's most controversial clips following the news of host Jerry Springer's death aged 79.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.