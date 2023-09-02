Jimmy Buffett’s best moments following ‘Margaritaville’ singer’s death aged 76

Fans are remembering Jimmy Buffett’s best moments following the music legend’s death aged 76 on 1 September.

The two-time Grammy nominee was previously hospitalised in May to ‘address issues that needed immediate attention’.

A statement read that the ‘Margaritaville’ singer passed away while ‘surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs’, but no cause of death was revealed.

“He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many”, the statement added.