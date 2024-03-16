JLS star Ortise Williams reveals wife had two ‘devastating’ miscarriages

You can contact the Miscarriage Association helpline on 01924 200799 or email the charity at info@miscarriageassociation.org.uk. The helpline is open from 9am to 4pm Monday to Friday.

For more information, help and support regarding pregnancy loss, you can contact Tommy’s on 0800 0147 800.

JLS star Ortise Williams has revealed his wife Kazz Kumar suffered two “very devastating” miscarriages.

The 37-year-old opened up about the turmoil the couple have been through in an interview with Peter Andre on GB News on Saturday (16 March).

The JLS star spoke of the importance of not bottling up feelings and getting help and support if you are struggling.

He said: “As a man I thought being strong was to bottle my feelings up, but being strong was talking about it, and since then I have spoken to more men about baby loss.”