Annabel Croft was praised by her Strictly Come Dancing partner Johannes Radebe for her emotional performance last weekend.

The former tennis star, 57, left many viewers in tears as she paid tribute to her late husband, Mel, in her week seven routine.

“I’m extremely proud, I don’t know how you did it,” Johannes told Annabel during their appearance on Strictly: It Takes Two.

“I applaud the woman that she is. Every single day you’ve just showed up to this journey with a smile on your face, regardless of what it is that you’re going through.

“So thank you.”