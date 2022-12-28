Rory Bremner has paid tribute to John Bird following his death, describing him as a “brilliant” comedian with “the most wonderful of minds”.

Bird died peacefully on Christmas Eve at the age of 86, his representatives have confirmed.

“I just think he had this brilliant instinct for absurdity... and just the sharpest of minds,” Bremner said of his late comedy partner, also describing him as a “pillar of anti-establishment”.

“The most wonderful of minds, the most modest of people, he was amazing.”

