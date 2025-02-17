Watch: John Legend and Chrissy Teigen sing to ashes of their late dog Penny

Singer John Legend and his wife Chrissy Tiegen paid an emotional tribute to their late dog, Penny as the couple serenaded to her ashes.

The couple posted a video of their duet to the romantic jazz song “L-O-V-E” by Nat King Cole, to Instagram on Friday (14 February) to mark Valentine’s Day.

Dressed in pink and red outfits, the couple had their dogs and bearded dragon sat in their lap, before they dedicated a few verses of the song to Penny’s ashes, which are held in a brown box labeled Penny Teigen.