Bullet from gun that killed John Lennon goes up for auction

A bullet fired from the gun that killed John Lennon will go up for auction in Newcastle next week.

The weapon Mark Chapman used to murder the Beatle was given to Northumbria Police officer Brian Taylor as a gift by the New York Police Department (NYPD).

During a visit to New York, Taylor was allowed to shoot the .38 calibre handgun and kept the bullet until he passed away.

It is now going under the hammer via auctioneers Anderson & Garland on 29 February.