Fred Elliott’s first appearance in Coronation Street has resurfaced following the death of actor John Savident.

The actor, best known for playing the butcher Fred Elliott in the ITV soap, was 86.

Savident’s agent confirmed news of his death on Friday (23 February).

Savident made his debut in Coronation Street in August 1994, as part of Wetherfield’s delegation to their French twin town.

At a black pudding contest, Elliott tried to bribe the French judges, and nearly caused a diplomatic incident