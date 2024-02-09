John Travolta has shocked his Italian fans with a dance routine that has since been pulled from national television.

The 69-year-old actor was invited to the Sanremo music festival to perform the popular "duck dance” live on TV alongside hosts Fiorello and Amadeus.

In the clip, the trio were filmed flapping their elbows and shaking their hips to imitate a duck.

According to Italian media, after the performance went live the actor refused to sign the release for the video.

Sanremo host Amadeus said Travolta was informed in advance of what the performance was going to be like.

John Travolta has not yet made a public statement about what happened, but the clip has since been removed from the festival’s website and social media.

The Independent has contacted John Travolta for comment.