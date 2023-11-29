Jon Hamm opens up on ‘perfect’ wedding for first time

Jon Hamm revealed details about his ‘perfect’ wedding with Anna Osceola for the first time in an interview with Jimmy Kimmel.

Hamm, 52, met Osceola, 35, whilst filming the final episode of Mad Men in 2015 at Anderson Canyon, California, the same place they eventually tied the knot.

“It only took me half a century but I figured I might as well get it right, so there you go,” joked Hamm.

“We did it this summer in beautiful Big Sur. It was a perfect day. It was very sparsely attended, by our decision; it was small. And man, it was great,” the actor added.