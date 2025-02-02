Justin Timberlake celebrated his birthday with a special surprise from his wife Jessica Biel.

The singer, who turned 44 on 31 January, returned home to find his wife had filled several rooms with balloons, as well as three cardboard cut-outs of herself.

Timberlake posted a video of his surprise on Instagram on Saturday (1 February), telling his wife she “outdid herself”.

The actress also posted a special message for her husband with a montage of photographs.

She captioned her post: “Another year together being curious and creative in the world. Another year growing and evolving and sometimes devolving, with you. Another year laughing about it all.”